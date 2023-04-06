Is the Apple Watch Series 8 waterproof? We dive in

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

From the pool to the tub, Apple Watches tend to stay on users’ wrists all day long. Find out if your Apple Watch Series 8 is waterproof and what conditions you should avoid to keep your wearable in working order.

Is the Apple Watch Series 8 waterproof?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

While no device is truly waterproof, the Apple Watch Series 8 does boast decent water resistance. With a WR50 rating, the device can withstand pressure at depths up to 50 meters. It can be used for shallow-water activities like swimming laps in a pool or open-water workouts in the ocean. When you begin a swimming workout, the watch will also automatically enable Water Lock.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is not, however, built to submerge beyond 50 meters nor will it stand up to high-velocity water. For scuba diving or diving off a high board, you’ll need to invest in an Apple Watch Ultra. Apple’s priciest model has a water-resistance rating of 100 meters and meets EN13319 depth standards.

What does IP6X certification mean? The Apple Watch Series 8 is rated IP6X dust resistant. This IP rating means the device is built dust-tight and is protected from damaging particles entering the watch case.

What does WR50 water resistance mean?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

WR50 represents a wearable’s water resistance rating and indicates what conditions the device can handle. A WR50 rating means the watch is water-resistant at depths up to 50 meters. As mentioned, that also means the watch is safe to wear for shallow swimming. Running through a neighbor’s sprinkler on a hot run is also safe (depending on your neighbors). Devices with a WR50 rating are not meant for activities like cliff diving, water skiing, or swimming beyond 50 meters deep.

One notable risk factor is steam. Apple does not recommend wearing devices with a WR50 rating in steam rooms or saunas. It’s also important to avoid exposing your watch to soap, perfumes, bug sprays, and lotions which can degrade the wearable over time.

FAQs

Can you shower with an Apple Watch Series 8? The Apple Watch Series 8 is safe for showering, however, exposure to soapy water or steam can be damaging to the device.

Can you swim with an Apple Watch Series 8? The Apple Watch Series 8 is safe for swimming at depths of less than 50 meters.

Are Apple Watch leather bands waterproof? No. While the Apple Watch Series 8 watch case is water-resistant, not all compatible bands are equally durable. Avoid exposing leather or metal Apple Watch bands to water as these are not waterproof.

Is the Apple Watch worthwhile for swimmers? We consider the Apple Watch one of the top smartwatches you can buy. With a WR50 rating, the Series 8 is worth buying for most athletes, including swimmers. Unfortunately, the device is only compatible with iPhones so Android users will need to shop an Apple Watch alternative. Check out our list of best smartwatches for swimmers for more options.

Comments