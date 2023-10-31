Power your Apple life with 20% off a 3-in-1 charger stand for MagSafe

Pairing your iPhone with the Apple Watch and AirPods is pretty cool until they all need charging simultaneously. The ESR 3-in-1 Charger Stand for MagSafe solves this issue in one sleek device, and right now, the Apple charger stand is at a record-low price of just $55.99, thanks to an on-page Amazon coupon. ESR 3-in-1 Charger Stand for MagSafe for $55.99 ($14 off)

Usually selling for $70, this 20% discount is an excellent opportunity to save a few bucks, especially after shelling out for all that pricey Apple hardware. The wireless charger only hit the market back in July, so this is the first major markdown we’ve tracked on it.

ESR 3-in-1 Charger Stand for MagSafe ESR 3-in-1 Charger Stand for MagSafe The MagSafe-compatible charging for iPhone and AirPods with magnetic charging for Apple Watch on this stand makes charging all of your iOS essentials quick and easy. See price at Amazon Save $14.00

Compatible with a wide range of Apple devices, including the latest iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9, this charger stand ensures fast and safe power delivery. The stand features a strong magnetic lock with 1,000g of holding force, providing secure alignment and stability during the charging process. Part of it is a small and lightweight USB-C charger that allows for convenient, tangle-free charging on the go. The design also prioritizes user comfort, with an ergonomically tilted phone charging pad perfect for FaceTiming or video watching. Customer support includes a 12-month warranty, detailed setup guides, and lifetime assistance.

