It has been ten years since Amazon first introduced its dedicated E-book reader, the Amazon Kindle. To celebrate its anniversary, Amazon has discounted a number of its E-reader products, as well as the subscription price to its Kindle Unlimited E-book service.

The Kindles are regarded by many as the best devices for E-reading, and Amazon’s focus on them makes a lot of sense given that the retailer began its life as an online bookstore. You’ve got until Wednesday night to get in on these deals, which you can find at the links below, while you have until Saturday to pick up a Fire tablet as part of a Halloween sale.

Kindle 10th Anniversary Sale 10/23 12AM ET to 10/25 9PM ET

Fire Tablet Halloween Promo 10/22 12AM ET to 10/28 11:59PM ET

In an unrelated Amazon deal that you also may find interesting, you can get your hands on a 256 GB, A1-rated, SanDisk Ultra microSD card for $123.99 — 17% off the regular price. Meanwhile, Amazon also recently launched its a new Fire TV stick with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa support which starts at $69.99; find out more about that at the link.

Are any of these offers worth cashing-in on? Let us know in the comments.