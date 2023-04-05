Amazon has made quite an impact in the budget tablet market with its Fire series, offering affordable devices with decent specs for a wide range of users. We’ll compare two popular Amazon tablets, the Fire 7 vs Fire HD 8, to help you determine which best suits your needs and preferences. Here’s a breakdown of their features, specs, and pricing, so you can make an informed decision and get the most bang for your buck.

Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire 8 HD: At a glance

Here's a quick look at what you should consider when choosing to buy the Amazon Fire 7 or Fire 8 HD tablets: Get the Amazon Fire 7 if you're on a tight budget and require a compact tablet for casual use.

Choose the Amazon Fire HD 8 if you need a better display, improved performance, and longer battery life for a slightly higher cost.

Get the Fire HD 8 if you want Dolby Atmos support and dual speakers.

Amazon Fire 7 vs Fire 8 HD: Which should you buy? The Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 are both budget-friendly tablets with various features suitable for casual users. They share similarities, such as expandable storage via microSD cards and 2MP front and rear cameras for basic photography and video calls.

However, the Fire HD 8 stands out with its larger 8-inch HD display with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution. It also performs better due to its Hexa-core CPU, offering a smoother and faster experience. The Fire HD 8 also has a longer battery life than the Fire 7, with up to 12 hours of mixed-use compared to the Fire 7’s 7 hours. Lastly, the Fire HD 8 has the edge regarding audio quality, thanks to its dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

On the other hand, the Fire 7 is lighter, more affordable, and offers a compact 7-inch display. In summary, if you’re on a tight budget and need a basic tablet for casual use, such as web browsing, social media, and light gaming, the Fire 7 should suffice. The Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 are available through Amazon and other major retailers. The Fire 7 is the more affordable, starting at $74.99 for the 16GB model. The Fire HD 8 begins at $99.99 for the 32GB version. Although the Fire HD 8 is more expensive, the improved specs and features make it a better choice for most users.

$89.99 at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Super affordable

Great battery life

Decent audio

$89.99 at Amazon $59.99 at Amazon 2022 Amazon Fire 7 Hard to beat Amazon price

Headphone jack included

9 hours of battery life

$59.99 at Amazon

FAQs

Can you get YouTube on the Amazon Fire 7 and Fire 8 HD? Yes, you can access YouTube on both the Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 through the Amazon Appstore or Silk browser.

Does the Amazon Fire 7 or Fire 8 HD have Bluetooth? Both the Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 come equipped with Bluetooth capabilities.

Can the Amazon Fire 7 tablet charge wirelessly? No, the Amazon Fire 7 tablet does not support wireless charging.

Can you download apps on the Amazon Fire 7 or Fire 8 HD? Yes, you can download apps on both the Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 from the Amazon Appstore.

Can you make calls on the Amazon Fire tablet 7 or Fire 8 HD? You can make calls on both the Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 using apps like Skype or Zoom, but not through cellular networks.