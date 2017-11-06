Alexa, Amazon’s smart assistant that seems to be in just about every Bluetooth speaker nowadays, has just turned three years old. To celebrate, Amazon is discounting quite a few Echo and Amazon-enabled devices until 11:59 pm PT on Monday, November 6.

Wondering what’s on sale? Let’s jump right in!

Amazon Tap

Amazon Tap, the Alexa-powered portable Bluetooth speaker, will normally run you $129.99, but today it can be yours for just $79.99. That’s a discount of $50, which we don’t see all that often on the Tap.

Amazon Echo Dot

First up (and one of the best deals of the day), Amazon is discounting the 10-inch Fire Tablet/Echo Dot bundle by $50. That means you’ll get the all-new Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa hands-free (with or without special offers) and an Echo Dot for as low as $149.98.

The 32 GB tablet bundle will run you $149.98 (normally $199.98), while the 64 GB tablet bundle only costs $189.98 (normally $239.98).

Amazon is also letting you save $33 with your purchase of three Echo Dots. Normally $149.97, these three little speakers can now be yours for only $116.97 if you add the code BDAY3PACK at checkout.

If you’re looking for a way to watch the latest movies and TV shows on your television, this next deal is for you. Today only, you can take $20 off Amazon’s Fire TV Stick/Echo Dot bundle. What would normally cost you $69.98, is now just $49.98.

Thermostats, smart speakers, and more

The ecobee4 Thermostat, which is powered by Amazon’s Alexa, is normally available for just shy of $250, but today you can pick one up for only $209.99 ($40 off).

Amazon is also discounting the Alexa-powered Eufy Genie Smart Speaker, which is normally available for the low price of $34.99. Today, you can take $10 off that price tag and get it for $24.99.

If you’re looking for something more high end, this last deal might be your cup of tea. Today only, when you buy either the UE Blast ($229.99) or UE Megablast ($299.99) Bluetooth speakers, Amazon will throw in a free charging dock ($40 value).

These deals won’t last long, so you’ll want to take advantage of the discounts sooner rather than later.