Alexa, Amazon’s smart assistant that seems to be in just about every Bluetooth speaker nowadays, has just turned three years old. To celebrate, Amazon is discounting quite a few Echo and Amazon-enabled devices until 11:59 pm PT on Monday, November 6.

Wondering what’s on sale? Let’s jump right in!

Amazon Tap

Amazon Tap, the Alexa-powered portable Bluetooth speaker, will normally run you $129.99, but today it can be yours for just $79.99. That’s a discount of $50, which we don’t see all that often on the Tap.

Buy the Tap from Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot

First up (and one of the best deals of the day), Amazon is discounting the 10-inch Fire Tablet/Echo Dot bundle by $50. That means you’ll get the all-new Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa hands-free (with or without special offers) and an Echo Dot for as low as $149.98.

The 32 GB tablet bundle will run you $149.98 (normally $199.98), while the 64 GB tablet bundle only costs $189.98 (normally $239.98).

Buy the Fire Tablet/Echo Dot from Amazon

Amazon is also letting you save $33 with your purchase of three Echo Dots. Normally $149.97, these three little speakers can now be yours for only $116.97 if you add the code BDAY3PACK at checkout.

Buy the Echo Dot from Amazon

If you’re looking for a way to watch the latest movies and TV shows on your television, this next deal is for you. Today only, you can take $20 off Amazon’s Fire TV Stick/Echo Dot bundle. What would normally cost you $69.98, is now just $49.98. 

Buy the Fire TV Stick/Echo Dot from Amazon

Thermostats, smart speakers, and more

The ecobee4 Thermostat, which is powered by Amazon’s Alexa, is normally available for just shy of $250, but today you can pick one up for only $209.99 ($40 off). 

Buy the ecobee4 from Amazon

Amazon is also discounting the Alexa-powered Eufy Genie Smart Speaker, which is normally available for the low price of $34.99. Today, you can take $10 off that price tag and get it for $24.99.

Buy the Eufy Genie from Amazon

If you’re looking for something more high end, this last deal might be your cup of tea. Today only, when you buy either the UE Blast ($229.99) or UE Megablast ($299.99) Bluetooth speakers, Amazon will throw in a free charging dock ($40 value).

Buy the UE Blast from Amazon
Buy the UE MEGABLAST from Amazon

These deals won’t last long, so you’ll want to take advantage of the discounts sooner rather than later.

