The Echo Dot is currently on sale at Amazon for $10 off the original asking price, meaning you can pick it up for just $39.99. This isn’t the first time Amazon has discounted the Dot and it’s likely we’ll see more discounts in the near future, with Black Friday not too far off now. Still, if you’ve been thinking about trying out Amazon’s Alexa-powered speakers, this is a cheap way to give them a go.

The Echo Dot is an Alexa-powered, voice-controlled gadget that can be used to answer questions, play music, read audiobooks, and more. It’s similar to the full-sized Echo, which costs $99.99, with the only major difference being that it doesn’t house as a very big speaker. The internal speaker is capable of playing music and answering questions, but if you want to make the most of the Dot we recommend connecting it to an existing speaker via Bluetooth or the 3.5mm jack.

Keep in mind that Amazon’s promo is only for today, so if you want to save $10, click the link below and pull the switch. At under $40, this is pretty easy to recommend as an impulse buy.