There are a few good reasons to add a signature to your Outlook emails. Providing your contact information gives the recipient multiple ways to get in touch with you while adding your company’s logo, motto, or even your business hours can extend your marketing efforts to every email you send. Outlook signatures are easy to change when your information or needs do. Here’s how to add a signature to Outlook.

How to add or change your signature in the Outlook app

How to add or change your signature in Outlook for Windows When you have Outlook open, start a new email.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

In the new email window, click on the Signature button, and select Signatures from the menu.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

In the window that comes up, select New to create your new signature.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

You’ll need to give your signature a name to refer to it since you can create multiple signatures. This signature is called Main because it is the main signature this user will use. Click on OK when you’re done.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Once you have named the signature, you can use the main text box to type in exactly what you want your signature to say. There are controls for the typeface to be used, as well as to add pictures and/or links. When you have your signature how you like it, click on OK at the bottom of the window to save your signature.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Back in the new email window, clicking on the Signature button will show a new choice, Main. Click on Main to add the signature you just set up to your email. You can add as many signatures as you like and choose among them when composing an email. And that’s it, you’re done adding a signature in Outlook.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

To edit or delete an existing signature, go into the Signatures dialogue like you did to add a new signature.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

In the dialogue box that comes up, select the Main signature.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Make your edits (in this case, a new title), and click on OK to save your changes. Your updated signature will be used when you click on Main in the Signature menu.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

How to add or change your signature in the Outlook app Open your Android Outlook app. Tap on your account image in the upper left.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

From the menu, select Settings at the bottom left.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Signature will be a menu choice within Settings. Tap on it.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

You will see that Signature is pre-populated with a stock signature for your phone model. Tap at the end of the signature to delete it so you can add your own.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

When you have your signature the way you like it, tap on the checkmark in the upper right to preserve your new signature.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

To edit your signature, just follow this procedure again, and overwrite your old signature with your new one. You can edit your signature as often as is necessary, but keep in mind that the Outlook app restricts you to one signature, unlike the desktop program that allows you to have multiple signatures. You are now ready to employ signatures in your Outlook emails.

FAQs

What email providers can Outlook see? Outlook can see most email services, including Microsoft 365, Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and Exchange, automatically. It can add almost any email service using a manual setup.

