Up your game with a record 35% discount on the 8Bitdo Ultimate controller

Third-party gaming accessories have come a long way in recent years. The 8Bitdo Ultimate wired controller is officially licensed by Xbox and makes an affordable option if you’re looking to replace your controller or expand your multiplayer options. That’s especially true today, as the 8Bitdo Ultimate deal that just dropped on Amazon slashes the asking price to a record-low of just $29.25 ($16 off).

For context, the versatile controller has usually sold for $45 since its release last year and has rarely dipped below the $30 mark. This sale only applies to the Ultimate White colorway of the accessory, which is the sleekest-looking one anyway.

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller Officially Licensed by Xbox, the 8Bitdo Ultimate is compatible with a wide range of platforms, such as the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows, Android, and more. See price at Amazon Save $15.74 All-time low!

The 8Bitdo Ultimate might be specifically tailored toward Xbox gaming, but it is compatible with a variety of devices, including Windows, Android, and iOS. It features a comfortable design, responsive controls, and a number of nice extra touches, such as custom profile switching, pro-level back buttons, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The controller also has a long cable, an ergonomic design, and durable construction. At this deal price, you can’t go far wrong.

The Amazon deal just dropped today, and based on the price history of the device, such discounts rarely last more than a couple of days. Check out the 8Bitdo Ultimate deal while you can via the widget above.

