Welcome to the 214th edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the headlines from the last week:
- Nielsen is adding Netflix to its rating system with Hulu and Amazon Instant Video in 2018. That way we can start gauging how popular shows are on streaming services as well as cable TV. There are some flaws in the process. Mobile devices won’t count toward. That means that ratings won’t be 100% accurate. It’s a start, though!
- There is a new Humble Bundle! This one contains a bunch of Herocraft games. $1 unlocks three games. $5 unlocks six additional games. You can beat the average and get three additional games on top of that. This one is a bit special, though. You can get Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf for $10 along with a bunch of bonuses for extra money.
- Humble Bundle had more big news this week. IGN purchased Humble Bundle. The details about the purchase are a little sparse. However, it seems like Humble Bundle is going to continue to operate as usual. At least for the time being. Good luck to IGN and Humble Bundle!
- Monument Valley 2 is finally coming to Android. It launched on iOS back in June. We hadn’t heard anything since then. The game popped up in the Play Store with pre-registration status. The full game should be out sometime on November 6th. You can also click here to pre-register to get notified!
- Google Play now has an Instant Apps section in the Google Play Store. The idea is to let people try out apps before downloading the entire app for themselves. It works a lot like the Google Search variant, except in the Play Store. That should be rolling out sometime soon to Play Stores near you.
For more Android apps and games news, releases, and updates, check out this week’s newsletter by clicking here! You can also subscribe with the form below. We send it out every Sunday night!
If we missed any great Android apps or games news, tell us in the comments! You can also click here to hit me up on Twitter to recommend apps for next week’s segment!