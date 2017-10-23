

Welcome to the 214th edition of Android Apps Weekly! Here are the headlines from the last week:

Nielsen is adding Netflix to its rating system with Hulu and Amazon Instant Video in 2018. That way we can start gauging how popular shows are on streaming services as well as cable TV. There are some flaws in the process. Mobile devices won’t count toward. That means that ratings won’t be 100% accurate. It’s a start, though!

There is a new Humble Bundle! This one contains a bunch of Herocraft games. $1 unlocks three games. $5 unlocks six additional games. You can beat the average and get three additional games on top of that. This one is a bit special, though. You can get Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf for $10 along with a bunch of bonuses for extra money.

Humble Bundle had more big news this week. IGN purchased Humble Bundle. The details about the purchase are a little sparse. However, it seems like Humble Bundle is going to continue to operate as usual. At least for the time being. Good luck to IGN and Humble Bundle!

Monument Valley 2 is finally coming to Android. It launched on iOS back in June. We hadn’t heard anything since then. The game popped up in the Play Store with pre-registration status. The full game should be out sometime on November 6th. You can also click here to pre-register to get notified!

Google Play now has an Instant Apps section in the Google Play Store. The idea is to let people try out apps before downloading the entire app for themselves. It works a lot like the Google Search variant, except in the Play Store. That should be rolling out sometime soon to Play Stores near you.

Night Run Price: Free / $0.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Night Run is a new, minimal infinite runner. It features basic graphics, fast game play mechanics, and a very simple premise. You lose health as you run. You must continuously grab hearts to get it back. Unlike most, this one isn't a freemium game. There is one $0.99 purchase to remove advertising. Otherwise, it's a perfectly acceptable time waster game without a lot of strings attached. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

StreetComplete Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY StreetComplete is a crowd source app for OpenStreetMap. It lets you add various bits of data to the service for future use. It asks things like speed limits, building addresses, park purposes, and other such things. The idea is to improve OpenStreetMap with information sent in by real people. The app is a little wonky, but it works fine. It only lets you do things in your immediate vicinity. You do have to create an OpenStreetMap account, though. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Taps Price: Free / $2.49 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Taps is a neat little puzzle game. Players start with two boards. The goal is to tap spaces on one board to match it with the other board. Each tap adds one to the tile you tap along with the adjacent tiles. Early levels are fairly easy. However, it does get more difficult with time. The game features 400 levels, custom games, various difficulty levels, and leaderboards. It's not a deep game, but it has plenty of stuff to do. The paid version removes advertising. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Lawnchair Launcher Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Lawnchair Launcher is a new, open-source launcher. It mimics a lot of the look and feel of Google's Pixel Launcher. That includes a similar app drawer, home screen, and Google Now access. It also features icon support, variable icon sizes and grid sizes, dock customization, adaptive icons, and more. It's light, it's efficient, and it's fast. It is also in beta. That means there are bugs. It is free to download, though. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Wrecker's Revenge Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Wrecker's Revenge is a free game from Cartoon Network. The game play is to bounce Gumball to various platforms. Your goal is to save your friends and reach the end of the level. The game features power-ups, various little puzzle mechanics, and more. It's not a complicated game by any stretch. However, it's also a totally free game with no in-app purchases. It's also easy enough to play. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

