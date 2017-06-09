With the summer months pushing people outside, ZTE wants to make sure they remain connected wherever they are by its unveiling of the Max XL and two connected devices for sale on Sprint.

First up is the Max XL, which ZTE says saw a “successful launch” on Boost Mobile, one of Sprint’s prepaid subsidiaries. The Max XL features a 6-inch Full HD display, Qualcomm’s 1.4 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 435 processor, 2 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of storage. The phone also includes a 5 MP selfie sensor, a 13 MP main camera, a huge 3,900 mAh battery, USB Type-C, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, the latter two of which are niceties not often seen at this price point.

Next is the Warp Connect hotspot, which features a 1.4-inch display to keep track of the device’s battery, usage, and connections. Even though it does not support Wi-Fi 802.11ac, it does support 802.11b, g, and n protocols, as well as a 2,300 mAh battery.

Last up is the Sprint Phone Connect 4, which looks similar to a router and lets you take your home phone number with you by adding it as a separate line to your cellular plan.

In terms of pricing, the Max XL is available for $192, while the Warp Connect and Spring Phone Connect 4 are available for $144 and $120, respectively. All three are now available for purchase online and in select Sprint stores.