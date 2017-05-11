ZTE will soon release another affordable smartphone in the US. Called the Blade X Max, it will be available starting tomorrow at Cricket Wireless.

The ZTE Blade X Max is a mid-range device that comes with a large 6-inch Full HD screen. You’ll find the Snapdragon 435 chipset under the hood along with 2 GB of RAM. There’s 32 GB of storage available that can be expanded for an additional 128 GB with the help of a microSD card.

The smartphone is equipped with a 13 MP primary camera, a 5 MP selfie snapper, and ships with Android 7.1.1 Nougat on board. It features a fingerprint scanner located on the back and a 3,400 mAh battery with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 2.0.

You’ll be able to buy it from Cricket Wireless starting on Friday, May 12, for $149.99. We advise those of you interested in the device to order it tomorrow, as that will save you $50. New Cricket customers will be able to get the ZTE Blade X Max for $99 on the first day of its availability.

If you’re in the market for a phablet that won’t break the bank, the Blade X Max looks like a good option. Especially if you move fast and get it tomorrow for $99.

What do you think about ZTE’s affordable smartphone? Would you consider buying it? Let us know down below.