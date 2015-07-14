We’re here in New York City where ZTE has just officially announced the Axon, a new smartphone that comes with an all-metal build, front-facing speakers, a Quad HD display and many other notable features for just $449 off-contract. We’ve already gone hands-on with the new handset and pitted it against the competition, but this impressive smartphone isn’t the only thing the Chinese manufacturer announced today.

If you’re thinking of purchasing an Axon, ZTE will throw in a protection program called ‘Axon Passport’. The program, which is included with the purchase of the device, comes with a two-year warranty with incidentals, as well as one year of free shipping. If something happens to your device during the first year, ZTE will fix it for you, but you’ll need to pay a $79.99 fee for each claim. The Passport program lasts for 24 months from the original date of purchase.

Axon Passport also includes 30-day buyer’s remorse, so you’ll be able to send back the phone within the first month at no extra charge if you don’t like it.

While ZTE’s Axon Passport program seems to offer more protection than what other OEMs tend to give users, it’s still no match for HTC’s Uh-Oh protection plan, which has proven very useful to many consumers since the company unveiled it back in March.

For more details on the Axon Passport, check out the Axon Passport Service Policy website to get all of the details. And be sure to check out all of our coverage on the brand new ZTE Axon, and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!