After what turned out to be a small delay, ZTE has announced that its Axon 7 smartphone is the latest device to get an over-the-air update to Android 7.0 Nougat. Previous reports said the update would become available in January, so it missed that time frame by about a week.

In addition to the Nougat update, the Axon 7 also now supports the use of the optional Daydream View smartphone virtual reality headset. The Axon 7 is one of just a handful of phones that supports both Nougat and the Daydream View hardware. Normally the headset costs $79, but a current promotion from Google has lowered it price down by $30 to just $49 until February 25.

With the Nougat update, Axon 7 owners will be able to access features such as a way to run two apps on the same screen, along with better battery life and access to a whole new set of emoji.

In related news, ZTE has revealed that starting today, Axon 7 owners can access free and fully integrated caller ID, spam detection and call blocking features on the phone, via a new partnership with Hiya. ZTE claims it is the first US mobile phone manufacture to offer those kinds of services for free.

Axon 7 users will now be able to block unwanted callers, and the phone will also have an auto-blocking feature designed to keep already known scam numbers from reaching the phone’s owner. This due in part to the phone being able to access the 1.5 billion active mobile and landline phone numbers that are available in Hiya’s proprietary data set.

