The ZTE Axon 7 is one of the best budget smartphones on the market, along with the OnePlus 3T. It was announced back in May 2016 and ships with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow on board. A few months ago, ZTE Mobile Germany announced that the Nougat update for its flagship device would be available in January. But unfortunately, that is not going to happen.

According to a recent Facebook post from ZTE Mobile Germany, the Nougat update will be delayed. The company said that in its current state, the software doesn’t meet their quality standards. Those of you who have been waiting for the update will have to be patient for a bit longer, as it is scheduled to hit the Axon 7 sometime in the first quarter (Q1), which means you might not get it until the end of March.

The company wants to speed things up as much as possible and has said that it doubled the number of beta testers — in Germany at least — in order to get the Nougat update out faster. Let’s hope that ZTE keeps its promise this time and gets the update out soon. The last thing users want is another delay, although a delayed rollout is probably still preferable to a botched rollout, as HTC 10 owners know only too well.