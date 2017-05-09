The last time we covered Zoolz Cloud Storage it was an absolute hit with our readers. But that offer didn’t last very long, and we got a fair number of emails from those who were disappointed they missed out.

After that, we resolved to keep an eye on Zoolz for worthwhile offers, and today one just dropped.

For the next few days, Zoolz is offering their “Dual Cloud” 1TB storage subscription for life for just $29.99.

Never lose anything again.

The Dual Cloud subscription model features a 500GB Instant Vault that securely stores files that you know you’re going to want to have handy in the near future. Documents you frequently reference, projects that you’re working on, etc…

But you’ll also get Zoolz 500GB Cold Storage, where you can safely store things you won’t need until later behind military grade 256-AES encryption.

You can use this to archive important memories like videos and photos, but you can also schedule backups to make sure all of your data gets tucked away safely periodically.

If you were to pay for these Zoolz services using a conventional monthly subscription, you could end up paying thousands over the years. But with this offer you get lifetime security for just $29.99.

