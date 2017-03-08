The AAPicks team writes about things we think you’ll like, and we may see a share of revenue from any purchases made through affiliate links.

The allure of the cloud is easily understood. Hard drives fail and physical storage devices can get lost or stolen. But once you entrust something to the cloud, you can scrounge it up any time in the future from any device.

You know, barring a technological apocalypse or something.

Unfortunately, cloud storage typically runs off a monthly subscription model. That monthly billing can really stack up in the long run.

However, for a limited time, Zoolz is offering full access to their 2TB storage model for life. All you pay is a one-time fee of $49.99.

Zoolz is a well-reviewed and respected cloud service. The 2TB plan is actually a combination of 2 plans: a 1TB Instant Backup plan for quick storage and retrieval and a 1TB Archive Backup plan where you can store infrequently accessed files for the long haul. You get both for one price.

Here are the plans in a glance.

Zoolz Instant Backup

Store 1 TB of instantly accessible data for life, w/ no additional costs

Have your data encrypted w/ military-grade 256-AES encryption before it even leaves your machine

Quickly & easily select the files you want to store w/ Smart Selection

Retrieve stored files instantly

Enjoy backup scheduling, bandwidth throttling, icon overlay, file retention & more

Preview thumbnails of images

Get reliability w/ data stored over multiple facilities & devices

Zoolz Archive Backup

Archive 1 TB of retrievable data for life w/ no additional costs

Have your data encrypted w/ military-grade 256-AES encryption before it even leaves your machine

Retrieve stored files in approximately 3-5 hours from Cold Storage

Enjoy backup scheduling, bandwidth throttling, icon overlay, file retention & more

Preview thumbnails of images

Get reliability w/ data stored over multiple facilities & devices

Are you interested in snatching up permanent access to 2TB of cloud storage without having to worry about monthly fees ever again? Click here to check out the offer for yourself!

