

If you’re in the market for a new case, especially for your Galaxy Note 8, you should know about Zizo.

Zizo Wireless is a brand that’s starting to turn more and more heads lately. The scrappy casemaker is a family-owned operation that has been plying its trade since the humble days of 2006.

Today Zizo is turning heads with not only robust protection, but also a staggering amount of variety per device model. Let’s take a closer look not only at their case design, but also their company culture in general.

Zizo Attitude

Zizo Wireless designs and manufactures some of the best bang-for-buck cases on the market today. But don’t let inexpensive make you think “cheap.” As consumers became more budget-conscious during the 2008 recession,

Zizo capitalized on consumer thriftiness by managing to provide high quality products at far more reasonable prices.

While the bigger name brands used their station to charge premium prices for what essentially amounted to hunks of unattractive plastic, Zizo did their homework and came up with designs that were not only stylish and inexpensive, but also of military-grade quality.

Stylizing themselves as a “new school company with old school traditions,” Zizo balances their dedication to quality with years of industry experience. The company is on its second generation as a family owned business, and they point to these family values as the reason for their commitment to customer service.

Variety

One thing Zizo can easily boast is variety. Many smartphone case makers only offer a couple of designs per device. Either that, or they only really have continued inventory for a handful of devices.

Zizo manages to have its cake and eat it too, offering an impressive spread of cases to match any style for virtually every major device that comes down the pipe. From military grade protection to fashion statements to full wallet integration: whatever you’re looking for with a case, you’ll find it with Zizo.

In fact, there’s so much variety, shopping with them can be a little daunting. We’d be here all day if we tried to talk about all of them. That’s why we’ve picked out a few of our favorite cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to give you a starting point!

Case Spotlight – Galaxy Note 8

The Bolt Series: $17.99

The Bolt Series offers your device full military-grade protection in a rugged frame that means business. Although most might hesitate to carry a device as pricey as the Note 8 on their hip, as the attached holster allows you to, this case is thoroughly drop-tested up to 12 feet.

A free full glass screen (curved of course) is included pro-bono, and the Bolt series also comes with a kickstand for comfortable media viewing on the Note 8’s luxuriously large screen.You’ve got 10 colors to choose from, so best get to browsing!

Buy from Amazon

The Ion Series: $13.99

The Ion Series is essentially a streamlined version of the Bolt, offering edge-only protection rather than including the full backing. This lets you hold and use the device as intended by the designer while still getting the benefits of protection.

Like the Bolt series, you’ll get triple layers of protection to safeguard your device against falls, and an accompanying curved glass protector to ward of scratches and nicks. 6 different color options for this one.

The Static Series: $10.99

Entering the fray as the striking looker of the bunch is the Static Series, which brings an eye-catching design to the Note 8 as well as an accompanying kickstand. This shock-proof, impact resistant Note protector comes in 7 colors, allowing you to wear your personality on your sleeve. Or phone, rather.

The Atom Series: $21.99

The Atom Series is elegance on parade. The hyper-thin outer edge case meets military grade 810.1-G Compliancy and comes in your choice of 6 alluring colors. This is airframe aluminum we’re talking about.

The back of this case is tempered glass, which protects not only the back of your device, but also the precious camera. For the front side, Zizo is also offering a complimentary curved glass screen protector.

But don’t feel like you have to stop there! If this intrigued you, and you’re interested in seeing more, click the button below to head over to the Zizo website. Let us know what you think of Zizo in the comments!