YU Mobiles, a subsidiary of Indian handset maker Micromax, has announced the launch of YUNIQUE 2, the second version of its popular YUNIQUE smartphone that was launched in 2015.

In June, the company launched YUREKA BLACK, close on the heels of media reports indicating that Micromax was planning to shut down YU Televentures. The company launched nine smartphones in two years since inception in 2014, but the last device to be launched was in August 2016.

Following the company’s design legacy, YUNIQUE 2 sports a metal-blended design with the ribbed design at the back enhancing the look of the smartphone as well as aid the grip for the user.

With YUNIQUE 2, we are bringing a smartphone that hits the sweet spot of power, performance and style confluence together in one device. It is a smartphone that will be a compelling choice for those new age users who are always multi-tasking. We have worked towards making a difference- not only in the phone’s design language but the overall proposition that is aligned with the needs of our consumers. – Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing & Chief Commercial Officer, Micromax & YU

YUNIQUE 2 comes with Truecaller integrated as its default dialer and offers caller ID, spam detection, along with an improved dialing and messaging experience.

YU YUNIQUE 2 Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720) | Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit | Mali-T720 GPU

RAM: 2 GB

Internal Storage: 16 GB; expandable up to 64 GB with microSD card

Camera: 13 MP rear camera with LED Flash | 5 MP front camera

Battery: 2,500 mAh

Dimensions: 145 x 72.7 x 9.15 mm

Weight: 159g

Available in two colors – Champagne and Coal Black – YU YUNIQUE 2 will be available exclusively on Flipkart at a price of ₹5,999 ($93). The device will go on sale at 12 noon on July 27.

What are your thoughts on this budget smartphone by YU, and the company’s recent revival? Tell us in the comments!