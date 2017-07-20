We were pretty happy with YouTube TV when we first checked it out, but one of the service’s more glaring problems was availability. As such, it comes as welcome news that Google has brought its cord-cutting service to 10 more markets.

The new markets include Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, Houston, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Phoenix, and Washington D.C. These cities join Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco as the only cities that have YouTube TV available.

As a quick refresher, YouTube TV lets you watch live and recorded content in any of the aforementioned cities. So long as you are signed in with your Google account, as well as able to pay at least $35 a month, you are good to go. It currently features 57 channels, though the availability of some will depend on your zip code.

When we first took a look at the service, we thought it was a great start for Google, albeit one that needed some ironing out in a few spots. One of those spots is where you can watch YouTube TV, though it seems that Google takes availability seriously. As such, make sure to check back from time to time as we will continually update this page whenever the service gets wider availability.