YouTube Go, the YouTube app which lets you save videos for offline viewing, has now launched in beta in India.

The app was first revealed by Google last September, and delivers a new YouTube interface, along with Bluetooth video-sharing features, and greater control over how much data you spend on watching videos — it’s concerned primarily with ensuring users don’t go max out their data allowance.

Google has been testing the app in some regions since early February, and now, the beta is officially rolling out in the country Google always had its sights on (the app launched in Delhi and Google previously said it was “built from the ground up with insights from India”).

Google is seeking feedback for YouTube go while it’s still in beta, which can be left from within the app, and says it will also be “holding several activities in Udaipur over the upcoming weeks to glean more insights from users on the ground.”

If you want to be notified when the final version of YouTube Go hits the Play Store, you can sign up here, and you can download the beta version from Google Play via the link below.

