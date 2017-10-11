In a press conference in New Delhi, XOLO announced the launch of three budget smartphones. The three devices are aimed towards selfie-lovers with better imaging capabilities on the front camera than the rear camera and the inclusion of moonlight flash for low-light imaging.

The Indian handset maker has been missing in action since a while, and is making a comeback of sorts with the new range of devices.

Through our products we try to offer technology which is relevant, convenient and easy to use. The new Era series smartphones fulfill this objective by offering features which will satisfy our consumers’ growing need of capturing ‘great selfies’ and enhance their overall smartphone experience. – Sunil Raina, Business Head, XOLO

XOLO Era 3

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720)

Processor: Quad-core MediaTek 6737 1.25 Ghz

RAM: 1 GB

Internal Storage: 8 GB

Front Camera: 8 MP with moonlight flash

Rear Camera: 5 MP

Battery: 2,500 mAh

XOLO Era 2V

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720)

Processor: Quad-core MediaTek 6737 1.25 Ghz

RAM: 2 GB

Internal Storage: 16 GB

Front Camera: 13 MP with moonlight flash

Rear Camera: 8 MP

Battery: 3,000 mAh

XOLO Era 3X

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720) | 2.5D cruved glass | Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: Quad-core MediaTek 6737 1.25 Ghz

RAM: 3 GB

Internal Storage: 16 GB

Front Camera: 13 MP with moonlight flash

Rear Camera: 13 MP

Battery: 3,000 mAh

The Era 3X, Era 2V, and Era3 are priced at ₹7,499 ($115), ₹6,499 ($100), and ₹4,999 ($77) respectively and the devices are exclusively available on Flipkart. The pre-order starts from October 11 and the sale will commence from 00:00 hours on October 14.

While the XOLO Era 3X and XOLO Era 2V are available in black color only, the XOLO Era 3 is available in two color variants – Grey and Black. The Era 3X and Era 2V also include a fingerprint sensor which is missing on the Era 3, the lowest spec’d device.

The company is also offering a free 365-days screen replacement offer.

What do you think of these new devices from XOLO, and would you be interested in picking one up? Tell us in the comments!