The company is offering decent price cuts on its smartphones, power banks, and much more during this holiday season. So if you’re looking for a good deal on a Xiaomi device, the company’s Very Mi Christmas might just be the perfect opportunity!

Xiaomi’s Christmas sales have begun. In terms of smartphones, the Chinese tech company is offering a Rs 3,000 discount on its flagship the Mi 5. That brings the price down to Rs 19,999 this holiday season. The Mi Max is priced at Rs 14,999 for the lower configuration (3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage) and Rs 19,999 for the higher one (4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage). There are also others including the Redmi Note 3 or the Redmi 3S, all of which come with a free Hungama subscription.

Aside from smartphones, Xiaomi is probably best known for its power banks. I’m personally a huge fan of the company’s offerings, and if you’ve been looking for a way to keep your phone last all day, this might come as good news. The 20,000 mAh Mi power bank is now Rs 600 cheaper, priced at Rs 1,899, and the 10,000 mAh variant is now just Rs 999.

And that’s not all. The Mi Pro headphones are now Rs 200 cheaper, down to Rs 1,599 this holiday season, and if you’re looking for an out-of-ear audio experience, the Mi Bluetooth speaker is Rs 2,499. The sales also include the company’s official Redmi 3S and Note 3 flip cases, the Mi Band, band straps, the Mi USB fan, the Mi VR Play, and more, so be sure to check out the company’s official website.

Will you be buying a Xiaomi device this holiday season? Let us know what you think by leaving a comment down below!