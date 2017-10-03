Xiaomi has announced that is shipped more than 10 million smartphones in September, which is a record for the Chinese manufacturer. It managed to do so thanks to increased demand in India, where it sold one million devices in just two days during the Diwali festival.

In addition to China, India has been Xiaomi’s main market for the last few years. The company is currently the second largest player in the country and has a market share of 18 percent, with Samsung claiming the number-one spot (25 percent). It has a lot of great smartphones in its lineup that offer more value for money when compared with some of the bigger brands including LG, Sony, and others.

Selling devices with a great price-performance ratio is the key to Xiaomi’s success, not only in India but in other countries as well. Last month, for example, the company announced the affordable Android One smartphone under the name of Mi A1, which comes with a stock version of Android. It has proven to be extremely popular so far, as it was sold out in a few minutes during its first sale in India.

Xiaomi also has a few high-end smartphone on offer including the Mi Mix 2, which sports of the thinnest bezels we’ve ever seen on a smartphone and can go head to head with just about any flagship on the market.

Thanks to devices like these, business has been great for Xiaomi this year. The company will likely sell a lot more smartphones in 2017 than it did the year before when it managed to ship “just” 58 million units. And if the demand keeps rising as it has in the last few years, the company could potentially overtake Samsung and become the biggest manufacturer in India somewhere down the line.