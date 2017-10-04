Editor's Pick Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 review All screen, all the time - that was the philosophy behind the Xiaomi Mi Mix, one of last year’s hottest smartphones. Coming before offerings from Samsung and LG, it was Xiaomi that made such a …

Xiaomi has sent out press invites for the launch of Mi MIX 2 in India. The event will be hosted in New Delhi on October 10.

After finding great success in budget and mid-range smartphones, Xiaomi is launching its flagship smartphone in India after quite a while. The last flagship device that Xiaomi launched in India was the Mi 5 in April last year.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Specifications

Display: 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) | 570 ppi | 18:9 aspect ratio

Processor: 64-bit octa-core (max 2.45GHz) Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128 GB

Rear Camera: 12 MP sensor | f/2.0 aperture | 4-axis OIS | 1.25 μm | PDAF

Front Camera: 5 MP sensor | 1080p video

Battery: 3,400 mAh | QuickCharge 3.0

Dimensions: 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm

Weight: 185 g

While the original Mi MIX had a limited release, and never made it to India, there is tremendous interest in the Mi MIX 2 with its almost bezel-less display and ceramic body.

Are you looking forward to the Mi MIX 2, and what do you think would be a great price for the same? Like always, we’ll be there at the launch event, and will bring you all the updates from the ground.