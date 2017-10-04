Xiaomi has sent out press invites for the launch of Mi MIX 2 in India. The event will be hosted in New Delhi on October 10.
After finding great success in budget and mid-range smartphones, Xiaomi is launching its flagship smartphone in India after quite a while. The last flagship device that Xiaomi launched in India was the Mi 5 in April last year.
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Specifications
- Display: 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080) | 570 ppi | 18:9 aspect ratio
- Processor: 64-bit octa-core (max 2.45GHz) Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: 128 GB
- Rear Camera: 12 MP sensor | f/2.0 aperture | 4-axis OIS | 1.25 μm | PDAF
- Front Camera: 5 MP sensor | 1080p video
- Battery: 3,400 mAh | QuickCharge 3.0
- Dimensions: 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm
- Weight: 185 g
While the original Mi MIX had a limited release, and never made it to India, there is tremendous interest in the Mi MIX 2 with its almost bezel-less display and ceramic body.
Are you looking forward to the Mi MIX 2, and what do you think would be a great price for the same? Like always, we’ll be there at the launch event, and will bring you all the updates from the ground.