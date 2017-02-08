Xiaomi took the wraps off the Redmi Note 4X Hatsune Miku limited edition smartphone in China today. Based on the information the company shared with the public, the newly announced smartphone is identical to the Redmi Note 4 (Indian version) but will appeal to all fans of the Japanese hologram pop star.

The company will announce pricing details closer to launch, which is scheduled for February 14. We do know some specs though: 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 625, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage. There’s a 4,100 mAh battery and a 13MP/5MP camera combo with a fingerprint scanner on the back.

The special edition Hatsune Miku Note 4X will be available in a quite a few different colors including Hatsune Green, Champagne Gold, Matte Black, Cherry Powder, and Platinum Silver. Strangely, this version of the Note 4X doesn’t match up with some rumored high-end specs for a device with that same name.

Xiaomi has partnered with Crypton Future Media, the creator of Hatsune Miku, to launch the device. Customers who purchase the special edition smartphone will also get a Hatsune Miku branded case for the device as well as a limited edition Mi power bank with the purchase.

As already mentioned, more details regarding the smartphone will be revealed on Valentine’s day, February 14.