In a press conference in New Delhi, Xiaomi announced the launch of their budget smartphone in India. The Xiaomi Redmi 4A India was first launched in China in November last year, along with Redmi 4.

The Redmi 4 launches soon after the best-selling Redmi Note 4 that launched in India in January.

The Redmi 4A sports a polycarbonate body that is just 8.5 mm thin, and weighs a little over 131 grams. The dual SIM smartphone packs in an infrared sensor so that it can be used as a universal remote for a variety of consumer appliances. However, the device does not include a fingerprint sensor, a fair omission in a device in this price range.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Specifications

Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8

Display: 5-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) IPS

Processor: 1.4GHz 64-bit Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 | Adreno 308 GPU

RAM: 2GB

Internal Storage: 16GB; expandable up to 128GB with microSD card

Rear Camera: 13MP | f/2.2 aperture | 5-piece lens

Front Camera: 5MP | f/2.2 aperture

Battery: 3120mAh

Priced at ₹5,999 ($92), the Xiaomi Redmi 4A is available in three color variants – Dark Gray, Gold, and a new addition, the Rose Gold – and will be available exclusive on Amazon and Mi.com, starting March 23, 2017 at 12 noon. The rose gold variant will not be available at the launch though, but on a sale starting April 6.

What are your thoughts on this very competitive budget smartphone from Xiaomi? Are you looking to pick one up? Tell us in the comments!