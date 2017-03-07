To say WordPress is an important service is an understatement. This Content Management System has a 59.4% marketshare and powers about 26% of the web. Most blogs use it to create content, but going directly to WordPress is not always the best solution. Some prefer creating content elsewhere, only to then transfer it to WP. The problem? This can also be an annoying process.

Today WordPress announces a new way to create content – through Google Docs. What is the benefit? This answer will highly depend on the user, but the big selling point here is the fact that it will be much easier to collaborate on posts. This is indeed a handy feature, as WordPress does have a tighter control over post access.

WordPress for Google Docs also seems like a great tool for writing and editing, especially considering images and most formatting will transfer over to WordPress.

This tool comes as a Chrome add-on, which means you can simply grab it from the web store. Do we have any bloggers looking forward to testing this out?