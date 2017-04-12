India News
by Abhishek Baxi17 hours ago
3
440 16

sunday giveaway

Google India has tweeted that the upcoming Android Nougat update for Pixel and Pixel XL will get the devices ready for VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling.

While the VoLTE support came as part of Android 7.1.1 update in December last year, the post implies that Wi-Fi calling is coming soon. The feature will be bundled as part of the Android 7.1.2 update for both Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

Wi-Fi calling allows users to make and receive calls and send texts over a Wi-Fi connection instead of mobile network when the latter is not available. Unlike VoIP services like Skype, Wi-Fi calling lets you use your phone number over the internet, and doesn’t require a separate app.

Both Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and S7 edge already have support for Wi-Fi calling, but no carrier in India supports the feature. However, looks like Jio wants to rejig the ecosystem after offering free calls via VoLTE.

India News
Google PixelGoogle Pixel XLReliance Jio
, ,
Abhishek Baxi
A technology columnist and a digital consultant, he quit Microsoft in 2011 to go independent and write more, watch a lot of movies, and travel randomly.
Show 3 comments