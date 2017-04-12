Google India has tweeted that the upcoming Android Nougat update for Pixel and Pixel XL will get the devices ready for VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling.

While the VoLTE support came as part of Android 7.1.1 update in December last year, the post implies that Wi-Fi calling is coming soon. The feature will be bundled as part of the Android 7.1.2 update for both Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

Now say hi over wi-fi. VoLTE and WiFi calling, now available to Pixel on Jio. Watch out for the next Nougat update. pic.twitter.com/C80XFKM9g4 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 10, 2017

Wi-Fi calling allows users to make and receive calls and send texts over a Wi-Fi connection instead of mobile network when the latter is not available. Unlike VoIP services like Skype, Wi-Fi calling lets you use your phone number over the internet, and doesn’t require a separate app.

Both Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and S7 edge already have support for Wi-Fi calling, but no carrier in India supports the feature. However, looks like Jio wants to rejig the ecosystem after offering free calls via VoLTE.