WhatsApp has released its own set of emoji that’s far from unique, as it looks quite similar to the one already seen on Apple devices.

WhatsApp has used Apple’s emoji for a while now and has apparently decided it would be best to make its own set, just like some of the other companies including Twitter. There are a number of them available including a construction worker, an eggplant, a ghost, and even an alien, just to name a few — check some of them out below.

Emojipedia

Instead of coming up with their own unique characters, the company opted to just modify Apple’s emoji and use them within its app. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as most users likely won’t care, but it’s definitely something worth pointing out. You can clearly see the similarities when comparing a few of the emojis from the two companies side by side.

Emojipedia

The new emoji have made their debut in the latest beta version of WhatsApp, according to Emojipedia. This means that some of them might change, while a few could be added or removed before the company releases them for all users.

Any thoughts on WhatsApp’s new emoji? Let us know in the comments.