Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of over 14,000 total votes , 55% of our readers said they have not rooted their Android smartphone, while 45% said their phone was rooted. Rooting may not be as popular in the Android world as it once was, but the results suggest that root still plays a large part in how people use their phones.

Just ahead of Google I/O, which kicks off later today, HTC unwrapped its latest flagship, the HTC U11, which it hopes will allow it to compete with rivals including the Galaxy S8 and LG G6. The U11 is HTC’s true 2017 flagship and there’s a lot to like about it, from the definitive ‘HTC’ feel it has, to the new U series’ DNA that gives it an edge.

What’s your favourite HTC U11 feature, however? Is it the all-glass construction with an aluminium band? Or the liquid glass design language, which brings curved edges and tapers to make it more comfortable to grasp? The IP67 dust and water resistance for those accidental spills? How about the BoomSound Hi-Fi edition speakers or the 5.5-inch Quad HD Super LCD 5 display?

Actually, maybe it’s HTC’s unique and quirky new Edge Sense feature. Expanding upon the new HTC Sense Companion experience and HTC Sense on top of Android 7.1 Nougat, HTC Edge Sense offers quick access to certain functions….by merely squeezing on the sides of the phone with your hand. Yes, you read that correctly!

So, what’s your favorite HTC U11 feature? Be sure to cast your vote in the poll attached below, and let us know your thoughts on HTC’s new flagship, and the things you’re happy with or would improve, in the comments section below!