This week’s Plan Spotlight is quite the doozy. T-Mobile is offering half off the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL when you sign up for their ONE Unlimited plan.

Gimme them deets

This is a pretty straightforward offering without any sort of “gotcha” catches that we can see. Here’s how it works, straight from the mouth of T-Mobile:

Purchase your new unlocked Pixel 2 or Pixel 2XL from an authorized retailer: Verizon, Best Buy, Google Store or Project Fi. Pixel 2 is available now for preorder from these retailers and for in-store purchases starting October 19. Plus, for a limited time get a free Google Home Mini with preorder purchase, while supplies last. Bring your new device to T-Mobile and get $325 back — that’s 50% off if you’re purchasing the Pixel 2, 64GB (FRP $649).

There you have it. It looks like the $325 is a flat figure, so your savings aren’t going to be as high of a percentage if you go for the higher tier Pixels. The Pixel 2 XL 128GB runs for $949, for instance, which means that $325 back constitutes 34 percent off.

Still, 34 percent off one of the hottest smartphones in the market is nothing to sneeze at.

What about the fine print?

Pretty standard fare on this one. Here’s the full rundown:

This offer is valid for those purchasing an unlocked Pixel from Google Play Store, Verizon or other authorized retailers and sign up for T-Mobile ONE Unlimited service plan. Proof of purchase is required and you must be the original device owner (i.e. receipts from eBay or Craigslist are not eligible). This is a limited time offer and you must register for this offer within 30 days of receiving your phone. Existing customers can also get this deal when they add a line of ONE Unlimited or Simple Choice Unlimited. Your rebate will be mailed to you in the form of a prepaid MasterCard for a total of $325. Allow 8 weeks for processing and delivery.

Tell me more about this T-Mobile ONE Plan

Your wish is my command. Here’s what you get with this unlimited plan:

unlimited talk, text & data. Speeds may temporarily slow down during times of high network congestion once you have used 50GB (data deprioritization)

unlimited hotspots at 3G speeds

video streaming in standard definition (SD)

international talk, text & data in 140+ countries

free in-flight texting & 1 hour of free data on Gogo-enabled flights

All-in pricing. All taxes and fees are included in plan price.

Ready to grab your Pixel 2 for up to 50% off? Click the button below to dive right in, or use the widgets to select the variant of your choice!

Pixel 2 64GB



Pixel 2 128GB



Pixel 2 XL 64GB



Pixel 2 XL 128GB

