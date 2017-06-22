It doesn’t matter how good your blog or website is, if no one sees it then what’s the point? Unfortunately the internet isn’t a meritocracy; you don’t get traffic to your website by being innovative or hilarious with your content. You get it by playing the SEO game. Webtextool is the hack for that game.

Webtextool gives you real-time optimization tips as you write your content. Ok yes you could learn the secrets of SEO or pay a professional to look after it. But that’s plenty of time and/or money. Webtexttool is the best of both worlds – Easy to do but also affordable. In fact, right now it’s very affordable.

This bit of tech takes care of SEO so you needn’t worry nor care.

On your way to page 1 of Google, Webtexttool creates predictive data by analyzing the data of all users. This is how it generates live SEO optimization tips, as you focus on getting your genius onto the page. If these buzz-words don’t mean a lot to you then don’t sweat – that’s the whole point. This bit of tech takes care of SEO so you needn’t worry nor care.

You don’t need to pay a subscription for Webtexttool, just a one-off purchase. Its usual retail price is $986, but check this out for an offer – This week it’s just $49. We thought you ought to be the first to know.

Companies who use Webtexttool raise their Google ranking by an average of 300% and double on-page time. If that kinda boost is worth $49 to you then hit the button below to find the deal.

Is this deal not quite right for you? Head over to the AAPICKS HUB for more savings you’re going to love! For notifications of offers and price drops, sign up for our Deal Alerts newsletter.