Jonathan Feist, Joe Hindy, David Imel and Adam Molina take to the airwaves for Android Authority Podcast #101. With Josh on holidays, the team talks Google’s latest phones, with codenames Walleye, Muskie and Taimen leaking out. Adam stole John Velasco’s phone, and got away with it. Hangouts is splitting into Meet and Chat, at least professionally and the LG G6 is announced, but not yet for sale, you voted on whether you were planning to buy the phone, or wait to see the Samsung Galaxy S8. Bet you can guess what you voted for.

Rough Timecodes:

Check-in includes talk about electric skateboards, V-Moda reviews and the weather.

28:00 – deals.androidauthority.com ad

32:00 – Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 and Shamu 2… I mean, Walleye, Muskie and Taimen phones

42:00 – Project Jacquard

48:00 – Lost phone recovery tips

58:00 – Hangouts breaking into Chat and Meet

74:00 – Your votes on the LG G6

Relevant Links

Android Authority Forums – Podcast discussion

Walleye and Muskie

Google Taimen device rumor

Project Jacquard

Lost your phone? Can you get it back?

Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet

LG G6 poll

Recorded March 17th, 2017. Hosted and produced by Jonathan Feist.

“Fish are friends, not food.” or “Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 and the Mega Pixel.”