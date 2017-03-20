Jonathan Feist, Joe Hindy, David Imel and Adam Molina take to the airwaves for Android Authority Podcast #101. With Josh on holidays, the team talks Google’s latest phones, with codenames Walleye, Muskie and Taimen leaking out. Adam stole John Velasco’s phone, and got away with it. Hangouts is splitting into Meet and Chat, at least professionally and the LG G6 is announced, but not yet for sale, you voted on whether you were planning to buy the phone, or wait to see the Samsung Galaxy S8. Bet you can guess what you voted for.
Thank you to our sponsor this week, Tech Deals. If you are looking for Adobe software training courses, or photography, coding, hacking, publishing and more training as well, there’s great VPN software and hardware such as reversible micro USB cables, drones and more. To see these and many more deals, head over to deals.androidauthority.com to save some cash and support Android Authority.
Rough Timecodes:
Check-in includes talk about electric skateboards, V-Moda reviews and the weather.
28:00 – deals.androidauthority.com ad
32:00 – Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 and Shamu 2… I mean, Walleye, Muskie and Taimen phones
42:00 – Project Jacquard
48:00 – Lost phone recovery tips
58:00 – Hangouts breaking into Chat and Meet
74:00 – Your votes on the LG G6
Recorded March 17th, 2017. Hosted and produced by Jonathan Feist.
“Fish are friends, not food.” or “Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 and the Mega Pixel.”