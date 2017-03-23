While many movie fans watch films at home via online streaming or download services, they likely still have a bunch of old DVD and Blu-Ray discs that are sitting on a shelf gathering dust. Today, Vudu, the movie and TV show download service that’s owned by Walmart, has announced an update to its mobile app that will help people turn their disc films into digital versions.

With this update, the Vudu app now has a “Disc-to-Digital” section. In order to get a digital version of your disc movie, you go to that section of the app and then use it to scan the barcode on the disc’s case. Then you select if you want the movie in SD or HDX format. The price to convert a DVD to SD, or a Blu-Ray to HDX, via the app is $2, while converting a DVD to HDX format will cost $5. Once that selection has been made and paid off, the movie will be available to watch or download on any device that has supports Vudu. The company is offering the first such conversion for free.

This service is certainly one that’s been made for all those folks who have either big or small DVD or Blu-Ray collections. Vudu currently allows over 8,000 movies to be converted with this new service, covering most of the major Hollywood film studios. One big exception is Disney; if you have any discs from that company or any of its sub-brands like Pixar or Marvel Studios, Vudu’s service is not available, although Walmart does say that more movies “will be added in the coming months.”

Do you have a lot of DVDs or Blu-Rays lying about, and would you use this service from Vudu to get digital copies of those movies?