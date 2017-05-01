With concerns about security on the rise, the competition between VPN providers is getting pretty intense.

The polls are in, and the results show that our readers’ favorite VPN service…

Well, it’s actually PureVPN. Not VPN Unlimited.

HOWEVER, a lifetime subscription to PureVPN currently costs $90. VPN Unlimited offers very comparable service, and they just dropped their price to $39.

Both of these services are very similar and are currently rocking 4-5 star reviews across the board.

VPN Unlimited actually received the Best VPN Service award for 2015 and PC Magazine gave it Top VPN of 2016.

The difference between these two is that PureVPN appears to have more servers in more countries, allegedly making it slightly better at anonymizing traffic. Also VPN Unlimited’s interface is a little more complex, making it a bit daunting for a beginning user.

