by David Imel21 hours ago
We first checked out the LG Stylo 3 at CES 2017, and came away quite impressed with what the company is offering. Though the device isn’t meant to be a top of the line flagship, it can still run circles around a lot of the other budget handsets. Now, the LG Stylo 3 is expanding its reach to more carriers, and is now available on Virgin and Boost Mobile.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the handset, the Stylo 3 sports a 5.7-inch 720p display, a 1.4GHz octa-core processor, 16GB of on-board storage, 2GB of RAM and a 3,200mAh battery. Oh, it’s also running Android 7.0 Nougat, which is a huge plus. Of course, since this is a Stylo device, it also comes with a stylus for note taking.

The device is now available from both services for only $179.99 off contract, and can be paired with either 5GB or 10GB of LTE data with unlimited 3G after. For those on these services who don’t need a top of the line flagship but also value the stylus features the device has to offer, this could be a good option.

What do you think of the device? Make sure you check out our first look from CES 2017 above to see exactly what the phone is all about.

