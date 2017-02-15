If you love editing images you have on your mobile device, you might want to check out the new FaceApp app. Originally released on iOS, where it had reached one million downloads in the first two weeks, the popular app has now made its way over to Android.

FaceApp uses neural networks to change peoples’ facial expressions. You can add a smile to someone’s face, make him/her look younger, older, and even more attractive. Additionally, you have the option of changing an individual’s gender, which is a feature that will definitely keep you entertained for a while.

The app sounds like a lot of fun and is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 KitKat and up. It has been available for less than a day on the Google Play Store and currently has a few thousand downloads.

FaceApp is free of charge but does contain ads. If you want to see how you will look like when you’re older or would just like to change a frown to a smile, visit the Google Play Store by clicking the button below and download the app on your device.