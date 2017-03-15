Viber, the popular messaging app used by millions across the world, has received an interesting update. It brings a few new features to the service, with the most useful one being “Secret Chats”.

The Secret Chats feature allows Viber users to set a timer on all messages so they disappear after a specified time period. It also blocks screenshots from being taken and makes sure messages don’t get forwarded. Sounds familiar, right? Disappearing messages are nothing new. Originally introduced by Snapchat, they are now also available on a bunch of other services including Facebook Messenger.

See also: WhatsApp Status is a new encrypted version of Snapchat Stories

The new update also adds what Viber calls Instant video messages, which basically lets you record 30-second videos and send them by tapping and holding the instant video icon.

Additionally, Viber also announced an in-app shopping feature, which brings a shopping experience right into the chat window. Users can search and share items from Macy’s and other retailers within the app. The company said that the beta version of Instant Shopping will first launch in the US and will eventually be rolled out gradually worldwide.

If you’re one of the 800 million Viber users and want to try these features out for yourself, simply update the app on your device and you should be good to go.