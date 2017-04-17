In February, Verizon Wireless surprised many people by announcing it would sell its own exclusive Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch, the Wear24. Today, the carrier announced the device would go on sale starting May 11 for the no-contract price of $349.99.

Verizon has not yet revealed which company is making the Wear24, but it has previously announced some of its hardware features. It will have a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, a 450 mAh battery, a 42 mm watch case and a thickness of 13.5 mm. It will also have a IP67 rating for water resistance, which means it should work while submerged in up to 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. It will also have LTE hardware, which will allow the Wear24 to work without a companion smartphone. In addition, it will have NFC to make purchases via Android Pay. The press release did not state which processor is inside the Wear24, nor did it offer any information on its on-board storage.

The Verizon Wear24 will come in three colors – Stainless Steel, Gunmetal Black, and Rose Gold – but it doesn’t look like you can switch out its watch bands. It will come with a number of custom watch faces, so you can switch from a standard watch display at work to a fitness-themed face when you go work out. If you want to save $50, you can get the smartwatch from Verizon for $299.99 if you sign up for a two-year contract. People can add the device to an existing Verizon Wireless account for $5 a month, plus taxes and other fees.

Verizon is already selling the Android Wear 2.0-based LG Watch Sport for $379.99, or for $329.99 with a two-year contract.