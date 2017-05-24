Verizon Wireless is offering a new 4G Wi-Fi router for customers who might not be happy with their current home or work internet access, or if they simply need a good internet hotspot when they go traveling. The Verizon SmartHub will go on sale on Thursday, May 25 for $199.99, or for $99.99 with a two-year contract.

Verizon says the SmartHub includes a color screen that shows the device’s data usage, and can also show Wi-Fi passwords. The device is small, which should make it easier to move it from your home to work, or even to your vacation spot if you need Wi-Fi internet access on the road. It also has a replacement battery, which should allow owners to make voice calls if the power goes out.

The carrier will also offer a companion app, Verizon Home, for SmartHub owners that’s been designed to help monitor and control connected home devices that are linked to the router. It will allow users to schedule when smart lights turn on and off, along with the raising or lowering of room temperatures with a smart thermostat. Verizon Home will also let users monitor their house if they are away, again by checking through connected cameras, and by remotely controlling smart locks.

