It has been known for a while now that the Samsung Galaxy S4 would eventually be updated to Lollipop. Since the announcement, the Galaxy S4 has seen slow progress with the update first landing in Russia and India, then seeing a few European countries, and now the US is finally starting to receive Lollipop as well. AT&T and T-Mobile’s variants have already received the update and this week customers who own the Galaxy S4 on Verizon will also see the latest sweet treat.

The update pushes the Galaxy S4 to Android 5.0.1, and like most of Samsung’s other devices to receive Lollipop, the update includes a slightly tweaked Touchwiz UI that better matches Google’s Material Design, though the aesthetic changes aren’t nearly as noticeable as what you’d find in a stock Android device. The Samsung apps have gotten lighter with a white background and colours to match those seen in the latest Galaxy handsets. This update is also supposed to bring performance enhancements and possibly longer battery life.

If you have received this update, feel free to leave your impressions down in the comments.