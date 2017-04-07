Earlier this week, Google released its Android 7.1.2 Nougat update for its Nexus and Pixel devices, including the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. Now, Verizon Wireless is rolling out its own Android 7.1.2 update for the Pixel phones, and it even has its own build number.

Verizon’s support pages for the Pixel and Pixel XL show that the build number for the new update is NHG47K. Earlier this week, Google posted that the Android 7.1.2 build numbers for those phones were N2G47E and N2G47J (the latter for the Deutsche Telekom versions of the phones). It would appear that Verizon is rolling out a slightly modified version of the Android 7.1.2 update to the Pixel and Pixel XL for its customers.

Keep in mind that Verizon is the exclusive carrier for the Pixel phones in the US, so it’s possible this update includes some features that are not available with the unlocked versions of its phones.

The support pages for Verizon’s Pixel and Pixel XL both show the same change log. It reveals the update includes a new feature for people to back up and restore first-party Google apps such as Calendar, Drive and Messenger. The update also includes some improvements in voice call performance, the latest Android security patches, and improvements for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi performance and connectivity.

The change log also shows that the update fixes two bugs. One fixed an issue where some HD Voice and Wi-Fi Calling options were missing after the phone’s software was updated. The other bug fix was for some rare cases when the phone was not able to receive text messages.

If you bought your Pixel or Pixel XL phones from Verizon, what are your impressions of this new over-the-air update? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!