A few weeks ago, rumors hit the internet that Verizon Wireless was going to launch an online TV service. Now those reports have been confirmed by Verizon’s CEO Lowell McAdam, but most of the details about the service have yet to be revealed.

According to Variety, McAdam made those remarks as part of his address at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in Boston. He added that the combined audience of Verizon-owned AOL and Yahoo would be the “platform” to help test this service. AOL and Yahoo are scheduled to officially merge their operations sometime in June, and both will be under the newly formed Verizon subsidiary Oath.

There’s no word on when this new service would actually launch, although the previous unconfirmed reports claimed it might happen sometime later this summer. There’s also no word on which channels will be bundled with this service, nor any information on its monthly prices. The story did state that Verizon’s current go90 streaming video network, which launched in October 2015, would remain as a separate entity.

As we have mentioned before, Verizon’s service will be launching in an already highly crowded field of online cable TV services in the US. They include Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now and Google’s own YouTube TV. A few weeks ago, Hulu launched its own online live cable TV service, with features such as cloud DVR, and free access to its large lineup of on-demand streaming TV shows and movies.

