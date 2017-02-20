Verizon is known as the biggest and baddest carrier in the USA, but buying into this reliable network can get pricey. So far, their cheapest prepaid smartphone plan is priced at $50. A little too much for your needs? Maybe you will like their newest introduction to the prepaid plan options.

Verizon is introducing a 2GB plan for $40 (of course, with unlimited talk and text within the USA). This does include some features you usually see in postpaid plans only, such us Always-On Data, which means you can continue using the internet (at lower speeds) even after you have reached your data limit. In addition, users can enjoy unlimited texting from the USA to over 200 countries. Paying on time will also grant you carryover data from month to month.

This lower-tier plan joins the 5GB and 10GB plans Verizon already offers, which are priced at $50 and $70, accordingly. The other alternatives do seem to offer more value for those who use more data, but may not be worth your cash if you are just piling gigabytes up.

Said new prepaid plan will be available starting February 21st, so you have a day to think about whether it is a good option for you or not. Are any of you signing up?