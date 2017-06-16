Welcome to the Sony Xperia XA Android update tracker page. This page covers all major update news for the Sony Xperia XA and will be updated regularly with new information.
Unlike our other Android update tracker pages, this article doesn’t contain specific carrier details because the Xperia XA (along with the X, X Performance, X Compact and XA Ultra) were sold in the US unlocked.
We recommend you bookmark this page so you can stay up to date with the very latest updates. Note that we won’t be covering general security patches in our list.
Sony Xperia XA Android Nougat update
The Sony Xperia XA, along with the XA Ultra, have finally been updated to Nougat. The update was confirmed by Sony and began rolling out in mid-June to unlocked models.
Sony Xperia XA Update US
|Sony Xperia XA updates US
|Android 6.0.1
|Android 7.0
|Android 7.1.1
|Android O
|Sony Xperia XA - US unlocked
|Yes
|Yes
|TBA
|TBA
Number of days it took Sony to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat to the Xperia XA: 298 days
US Sony Xperia XA update:
- June 16, 2017, All five single- and dual-SIM variants of the Xperia XA started getting Nougat.
International Sony Xperia XA update:
- June 16, 2017, The international unlocked Xperia XA Nougat update began rolling out
If you’ve received an update we’ve missed, hit the comments below or Tip Us!