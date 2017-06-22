Welcome to the Sony Xperia X Compact Android update tracker page. This page covers all major software news for the Sony Xperia X Compact and will be updated regularly with new information.
Unlike our other Android update tracker pages, this article doesn’t contain specific carrier details because the Xperia X Compact (along with the X, XA, X Performance and XA Ultra) were sold in the US unlocked. We recommend you bookmark this page so you can stay up to date with the very latest updates. Note that we won’t be covering general security patches in our list.
Sony Xperia X Compact Android Nougat update
Android Nougat hit the Xperia X Compact around the middle of December, 2016, rolling out alongside the Xperia X. It first appeared in Latin America, Turkey, Australia and several other regions before Sony announced the official rollout on December 19. It arrived with build number 34.2.A.0.266.
Sony has been pretty fast with regards to Nougat updates so far, and is now rolling out Android 7.1.1 Nougat to the Xperia X Compact.
Sony Xperia X Compact Update US
|Sony Xperia X Compact updates US
|Android 6.0.1
|Android 7.0
|Android 7.1.1
|Android O
|Sony Xperia X Compact - US unlocked
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|TBA
Number of days it took Sony to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat to the Xperia X Compact: 120
US Sony Xperia X Compact update:
- June 22, 2017, Sony rolls out Android 7.1.1 to the Xperia X Compact (F5321).
- December 19, 2016, Sony announces the Android Nougat rollout for the Xperia X Compact on its global Twitter channel.
International Sony Xperia X Compact update:
- June 22, 2017, Sony begins rolling out Android 7.1.1 to the Xperia X Compact (F5321).
- December 28, 2016, Sony announces on Twitter that Nougat is now arriving to the Canadian Xperia X Compact.
- December 16, 2016, Android Nougat hits devices in Turkey, the Middle East, Latin America, Australia and more.
If you’ve received an update we’ve missed, hit the comments below or tip us!