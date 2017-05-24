The update brings the software up to version V30d and includes multi-window, easy number blocking, a data saving mode and many other improvements with LG’s UX 5.0+ skin. It also arrives right in the middle of the previously suggested April-June timeframe, which could mean good news for LG G4 owners: the same source indicated that the G4 would get the update in Q3, 2017 (subsequent comments had hinted otherwise).
Hopefully, the introduction of the V10 Nougat update in South Korea means we’ll see the update reach the US in the coming weeks. We’ll let you know when we learn more.
LG V10 Android Marshmallow update
All major US Carriers have now rolled out the LG V10 marshmallow update.
LG V10 Android Nougat update
The LG V10 was released in October, 2015, with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop, so it’s due to receive the Android Nougat update. An LG official in Korea apparently confirmed this to Korea Times, stating that it should arrive in Q2, 2017. This means it’s set to appear sometime before April and June, but that’s all we have to go on so far. We’ll let you know when we learn more.
LG V10 Update US
|LG V10 updates - US
|Android 5.1.1 Lollipop
|Android 6.0 Marshmallow
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Verizon
|Yes
|Yes
|TBC
|AT&T
|Yes
|Yes
|TBC
|T-Mobile
|Yes
|Yes
|TBC
Android 6.0 Marshmallow first available: October 5, 2015
Verizon LG V10 (VS990) update:
- March 24, 2017, Verizon becomes the first carrier to roll out Marshmallow to the LG V10.
Number of days it took Verizon to update to Marshmallow: 172
AT&T LG V10 (H900) update:
- April 21, 2016, The LG V10 gets Marshmallow on AT&T.
Number of days it took AT&T to update to Marshmallow: 205
T-Mobile LG V10 (H901) update:
- April 11, 2016, T-Mobile LG V19 owners begin to receive Marshmallow in the US.
Number of days it took T-Mobile to update to Marshmallow: 189
First carrier to roll it out Android Nougat for the LG V10: TBA
International LG V10 (H960A) update:
- March 9, 2016, Marshmallow starts rolling out to the LG V10 in Europe, beginning in Turkey.
