This means you’ll get to take advantage of multi window mode, bundled notifications, customizable quick settings, and a whole lot more. According to TechDroider, this update also comes with build number NPI26.48-8 and weighs in at 638 MB.
Lenovo usually begins rolling out software updates to its Motorola devices in Brazil, with other variants following at a later date. If you own a G4 Play and live outside of Brazil, just be patient… your update should be on its way soon.
Welcome to the Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus and Moto G4 Play Android update tracker page. This page covers all major software news for the Moto G4 family and will be updated regularly with new information.
The Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus tend to receive their updates simultaneously – or at least very close together — while it looks like the same Moto G4 Play updates could follow some months later. That seems to be the case for Nougat, but we’ll keep an eye on the situation going forward. For now, they’re all being bundled together in this article.
Note that we won't be covering general security patches in our list.
Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus and Moto G4 Play Android Nougat update
The first sighting of Android Nougat for the Moto G4 and G4 Plus was in India midway through December. This appeared on the device’s of a handful of users before the official rollout started just before the new year.
It was then quiet on the update front for a couple of months before speculation of its imminent deployment arose in early March. The update then rolled out to the Moto G4 Plus at the end of the month bringing unlocked devices in the US up to Android Nougat with a 741 MB package; the same rollout on the regular G4 occurred around the same time.
|Moto G4, G4 Plus and G4 Play updates US
|Android 6.0.1
|Android 7.0
|Android 7.1.1
|Android O
|Moto G4
|Yes
|Yes
|TBA
|TBA
|Moto G4 Plus
|Yes
|Yes
|TBA
|TBA
|Moto G4 Play
|Yes
|Coming June
|TBA
|TBA
Unlocked US Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus and Moto G4 Play update:
- March 31, 2017, Lenovo rolls out Android Nougat to Moto G4 Plus in the US.
International Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus and Moto G4 Play update:
- December 29, 2016, Lenovo rolls out Android Nougat to the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus in India.
- June 19, 2017, Lenovo rolls out Android 7.1.1 Nougat to the Moto G4 Play in Brazil.
