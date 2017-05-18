Google may have accidentally outed an upcoming revamp of its Pixel Launcher. An unreleased version of the launcher was spotted this week at the 2017 Google I/O developer conference, during a Sandbox session.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the biggest visual difference in this Pixel Launcher design is the look of the Google search bar, which has been moved from the top of the screen to the bottom. The color of the bar is also gray, versus the white color of the current Pixel Launcher. The story adds that the revamped version at Google I/O allows users to search the Google Play Store for any apps that they might want to install on their phone.

The original Pixel Launcher was made specifically for the Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones for their release in October 2016. Earlier this year, the older Google Now launcher was removed from the Play Store, although any devices that installed it beforehand can continue to use that launcher. There’s no word on when this updated Pixel Launcher will be available, although it’s likely that Google might wait for the release of Android O and the launch of its next generation Pixel phones to release this update. It’s also possible that it will have some extra new features that were not shown off during the Sandbox session.

