The unlocked versions of Samsung’s flagship devices have finally arrived in the US. You can now pre-order the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on the company’s online store or at Best Buy. The S8 will set you back $724.99, while its bigger brother retails for $824.99. The two devices will officially be released on May 31 and only come in the Midnight Black color option.

If you plan on getting the unlocked version of the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, we advise you to buy it from Samsung rather than Best Buy. At least for now. The tech giant is still giving out what it calls an Entertainment Kit for free with every purchase, which includes three things: an S-View cover, a 64 GB Samsung EVO+ microSD card, and a six-month subscription to Netflix. The deal won’t be available for much longer, as it expires on May 16.

See also: How to enable one-handed mode on the Samsung Galaxy S8

As a refresher, the Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch AMOLED display with small bezels surrounding it, the Snapdragon 835 chipset, and 4 GB of RAM. The waterproof device is equipped with a 12 MP camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a selfie snapper that has an 8 MP sensor, and sports a 3,000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy S8 Plus is more or less the same, with the exception of a bigger screen (6.2-inch) and a larger battery (3,500 mAh). To learn more about the devices, check out our review of the Galaxy S8 series. You can pre-order either of the two smartphones by clicking a button below.